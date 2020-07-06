Rangers release updated schedule for 2020 season

Advertisement

Texas hosts Colorado in regular-season opener
The roof sits open as seen from left field at Globe Life Field, the newly-built home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
The roof sits open as seen from left field at Globe Life Field, the newly-built home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (Texas Rangers) - The Texas Rangers are scheduled to play the Colorado Rockies in the first regular season game ever at the new Globe Life Field on Friday, July 24 in the team’s 2020 opener. The complete 2020 60-game schedule was announced today by Major League Baseball.

The Rangers will open the 2020 season with a five-game homestand against N.L. West Division opponents, facing the Rockies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 24, 25, and 26. The club will then host the Arizona Diamondbacks in a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28-29 before going on a six-game, seven-day trip to San Francisco and Oakland.

The Rangers return home on Friday, August 7 for a six-game homestand that features a pair of A.L. West Division foes, the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners. Texas will be at home for 15 of 23 games between August 7 and 30. The club closes the regular season with a four-game series against the defending A.L. champion Houston Astros, September 24-27 at Globe Life Field.

In the abbreviated 60-game schedule in 2020, the Rangers will play 40 games versus A.L. West Division opponents, 20 at Globe Life Field and 20 on the road. That breaks down to three series and ten total games versus each A.L. West team. Texas will face the five N.L. West Division teams for 20 total contests, 10 at Globe Life Field and 10 on the road. That breaks down to eight total series, four home and four road. The Rangers will host every N.L. West club except San Francisco and will play at each N.L. West park except Los Angeles.

2020 game times were also announced today. For home games against Colorado and Houston, the normal game times will be 7:05 p.m. CT for weekday night games, 6:05 p.m. CT on Saturday, and 1:35 p.m. CT on Sunday. For home games against teams in the Pacific time zone (Arizona, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland, San Diego, Seattle), the normal game times will be 8:05 p.m. CT on weekday nights, 6:05 p.m. CT on Saturday, and 1:35 p.m. CT on Sunday. The club will play several weekday getaway games at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Per agreement with Major League Baseball, the Rangers will play 8:05 p.m. CT weekday night home games versus teams in the Pacific time zone with those clubs starting weekday night home games against Texas at 6:05 p.m. PT/8:05 p.m. CT. Please note that these weekday night game times may be adjusted if fans are allowed to attend 2020 Major League games.

Prior to the start of the regular season, the Rangers and Rockies will play a pair of exhibition games at Globe Life Field on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 21-22 with both contests starting at 7:05 p.m. CT.

