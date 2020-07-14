Jethro Tull offers branded hand sanitizer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Jethro Tull have created their own hand sanitizer to raise money for military veterans.

The group has teamed with the nonprofit group Helping the Heroes and a consortium of Virginia brewers and distillers to create the Jethro Tull 80 Percent Hand Sanitizer.

The bottle features frontman Ian Anderson with his flute, standing on one foot.

Anderson recommends “a wee drop of the strong stuff! Of course, for hands only.”

The sanitizer sells for a donation of $9 per bottle at www.HelpingTheHeroes.org .

