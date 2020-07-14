Advertisement

Jethro Tull offers branded hand sanitizer

Jethro Tull have created their own hand sanitizer to raise money for military veterans. (File)
Jethro Tull have created their own hand sanitizer to raise money for military veterans. (File)(WNDU)
By AP
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Jethro Tull have created their own hand sanitizer to raise money for military veterans.

The group has teamed with the nonprofit group Helping the Heroes and a consortium of Virginia brewers and distillers to create the Jethro Tull 80 Percent Hand Sanitizer.

The bottle features frontman Ian Anderson with his flute, standing on one foot.

Anderson recommends “a wee drop of the strong stuff! Of course, for hands only.”

The sanitizer sells for a donation of $9 per bottle at www.HelpingTheHeroes.org.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

Texas hospitals are running out of drugs, beds, ventilators and even staff

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By EDGAR WALTERS, SHANNON NAJMABADI and EMMA PLATOFF
Many Texas hospitals are no longer accepting transfer patients in order to maintain space for a surge that’s expected to come. In some parts of the state, it’s already here.

News

Local jail inmate dies

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a local county jail inmate died.

Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon, ‘Tonight’ show return to studio, sans audience

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By AP
Jimmy Fallon and the ‘Tonight’ show have returned to their New York City studio for the first time since the coronavirus epidemic shut down much of television.

News

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier pleads not guilty

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A woman charged in connection with the disappearance of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen whose dismembered remains were later found near the Leon River pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Latest News

Health

Local municipal court closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas municipal court will be closed for at least the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Deputies find elderly Texas woman incoherent on floor, caretaker dead in bedroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Deputies responding to a call from a pastor found an elderly Texas woman lying on the floor of a home and her caretaker dead in a bedroom.

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Food Truck Festival canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Copperas Cove’s annual Food Truck Festival has been canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak.

Our Town

Temple: TISD to offer parents in-class and remote options

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Temple ISD, in line with state guidelines, is offering parents the option of either in-class or remote instruction this fall.

Our Town

Lorena: Police try to identify suspect in series of thefts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Lorena police have released surveillance photos of an SUV whose driver they’re trying to identify in connection with a series of thefts.

News

Victim of deadly neighborhood shooting identified, suspect in custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Tuesday identified a Central Texas man killed in an early-morning shooting and said a suspect is in custody.