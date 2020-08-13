Advertisement

Texas pastor under investigation for child sex crimes

A Denison pastor is facing a federal charge for transporting child pornography.
A Denison pastor is facing a federal charge for transporting child pornography.(Denison Church of The Nazarene via KXII)
By KXII staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Law enforcement officials in Grayson County say a Denison pastor arrested for child pornography is being investigated for additional child sex crimes.

David Pettigrew, the pastor at Denison Church of the Nazarene and a substitute teacher at Sherman ISD, was arrested last week by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (HSI) for the transportation of child pornography.

District Attorney Brett Smith says during the course of the investigation by HSI and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, they now have credible information Pettigrew may have acted in a sexually inappropriate manner with minors in the community.

He says the behavior could range from sexual assault to inappropriate visual recordings.

Smith says Pettigrew also served as a board member of a foster parent association.

The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for anyone whose child may have come into close contact with Pettigrew to talk to their child.

Anyone who believes their child may have been a victim is asked to contact law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office has set up a hotline for this case at (903) 813-5280.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mother of slain Central Texas toddler indicted for capital murder

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The mother of a Central Texas toddler whose bruised and battered body was found in a trash dumpster was indicted for capital murder Thursday.

News

Motorcycle rider thrown from bike in collision dies at local hospital

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A motorcycle rider who was thrown from his bike in a collision with a passenger car died at a local hospital, police said early Thursday afternoon.

Sports

UIL: Live TV broadcasts of Texas high school football games OK this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The University Interscholastic League is allowing live television broadcasts and web streams of high school football games this fall in Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Girl, 3, pulled from area lake dies at local hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A little girl who was pulled from an area lake died Thursday morning at a local hospital.

Latest News

News

Driver charged after 2 struck while changing tire on I-35 exit ramp

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas man was jailed Thursday facing an intoxication assault charge after a man and a woman who were changing a tire on an I-35 exit ramp were struck by a vehicle whose driver did not stop.

News

Man accused of killing 2 in backyard of area home named in capital murder indictment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas man accused of killing a man and a woman and injuring a teenager in a shooting in the backyard of an area home was indicted Thursday for capital murder.

News

Ascension Providence new heart lab

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Local attorneys indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two local attorneys were indicted for criminal solicitation Thursday in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

News

CPS asks for help in finding missing Texas newborn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lane Luckie
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing infant.

Health

Area student with COVID-19 had attended football practice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
An area student who tested positive for COVID-19 had attended football practice, but a school official says the student wasn't infectious at the time.