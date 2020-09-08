Boy, 12, dies in Texas after golf cart rolls over

MAGNOLIA, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was killed over the weekend when the golf cart he was riding in rolled onto its side on a Southeast Texas road.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erik Burse says a 16-year-old girl was driving the golf cart Sunday evening in neighborhood near Magnolia when she made an abrupt turn that caused it to roll onto its side.

Burse says the 12-year-old and the 16-year-old were the only two occupants of the golf cart.

He says the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital and that the girl was treated and released.

