Local high school choir students learn to harmonize from a distance

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Choir students at Waco’s University High School are learning to harmonize from a distance.

Choir Director Lucy Murphy knew she would have her hands full when it came to safety in her classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus is most easily spread by droplets in the air and singing is one way they get there.

“We had to reinvent the way we do choir and that’s what we have done,” says Murphy.

Changes have been made to the school’s ventilation system, students must wear masks, and chairs and desks are spaced six feet apart.

“We found ways to be safe,” she says.

Students learning from home are also getting a chance to participate in class.

“It’s hard to be a choir when you all can’t be together so we are doing other things,” Murphy said.

“We have several students who can call in on Zoom and sing with the rest of the class,” she says.

Student Johann Escalante says it’s taken a little bit to get used to the change.

“It’s a little bit harder to breath and project the sound with my mask,” Escalante said.

However, he says it’s all worth it.

“Just to be back, it’s a calming to sort of get away from the stress you have.”

