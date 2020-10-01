Advertisement

Local high school choir students learn to harmonize from a distance

Choir students at Waco’s University High School are learning to harmonize from a distance.
Choir students at Waco’s University High School are learning to harmonize from a distance.(Drake Lawson)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Choir students at Waco’s University High School are learning to harmonize from a distance.

Choir Director Lucy Murphy knew she would have her hands full when it came to safety in her classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus is most easily spread by droplets in the air and singing is one way they get there.

“We had to reinvent the way we do choir and that’s what we have done,” says Murphy.

Changes have been made to the school’s ventilation system, students must wear masks, and chairs and desks are spaced six feet apart.

“We found ways to be safe,” she says.

Students learning from home are also getting a chance to participate in class.

“It’s hard to be a choir when you all can’t be together so we are doing other things,” Murphy said.

“We have several students who can call in on Zoom and sing with the rest of the class,” she says.

Student Johann Escalante says it’s taken a little bit to get used to the change.

“It’s a little bit harder to breath and project the sound with my mask,” Escalante said.

However, he says it’s all worth it.

“Just to be back, it’s a calming to sort of get away from the stress you have.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Local officials ask governor for more time before implementing occupancy rollbacks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Local officials Wednesday were asking Gov. Greg Abbott for more time before implementing state-ordered rollbacks in business, restaurant, museum, library, and gym occupancy from 75% to 50% as the regional case total rose to more than 20,800 and the death toll to almost 300.

Health

One area school sends students home, one area district tells all students to come back

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Students at one Central Texas school were sent home Wednesday to learn remotely because of COVID-19 while all of the students in one area school district were told to report for in-person learning on Monday.

Health

Mild to severe: Immune system holds clues to virus reaction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scientists are starting to unravel one of COVID-19′s scariest mysteries: Why are some people only mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die.

Health

Survey: 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
An annual flu shot is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all over the age of 6 months, but many don’t get the vaccine even when there’s no pandemic.

Latest News

Health

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas, total cases near 20,700

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Central Texas as the total number of confirmed cases approaches 20,700, and the status of an ordered rollback in business and restaurant capacity in five area counties apparently remains in limbo.

Health

Trick-or-treating is OK despite COVID-19, local health officials say

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Health officials in one area county say trick-or-treating is OK as long as it’s done safely.

Health

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

Health

Some area schools fear post-holiday COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Bell County Health District said students and their families should avoid travelling or even participating in traditional holiday gatherings.

Health

‘Addiction is family disease,’ survivor warns during National Recovery Month

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Justin Earley
September is National Recovery Month and substance abuse can take a horrible toll not only on addicts, but on their families.

Tell Me Something Good

Lifelong best friends bonded by Down syndrome return to local classrooms

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT
|
By Julie Hays
Two lifelong best friends, both with, Down syndrome, are back in the classroom and catching up with classmates after starting the new school year online at home.