Baylor softball hires Johnigan as assistant coach

Baylor's new assistant softball coach
Baylor's new assistant softball coach(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor softball has hired Steve “Hoot” Johnigan as an assistant coach, head coach Glenn Moore announced Monday. Johnigan served as an assistant coach on Baylor’s baseball team for 20 years and has spent the last five years as Associate Director of Athletic Facilities and Operations. He’s also served as the color analyst for Baylor baseball broadcasts.

Johnigan has worked with the softball program before. He filled in as the hitting coach during the 2019 season when associate head coach Mark Lumley suffered a hip injury.

“We conducted a thorough interview of a great group of candidates,” Moore said. “Coach Johnigan was the obvious best choice for this program at this time in almost every category.  His knowledge of hitting may only be surpassed by his wisdom. He is a family man of great faith and will help prepare our student-athletes for great success on the field, in the classroom and for the future. He is the definition of what Baylor University is about.”

“I am extremely excited to join the Baylor softball program,” Johnigan said. “Coach Moore and Coach Newman are outstanding coaches and even better people. The tradition of excellence they have established here is second to none, and I am blessed to have this opportunity.”

