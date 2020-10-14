Grand jury indicts suspect in shooting spree at local apartment complex where 3 died

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County grand jury handed up a capital murder indictment Wednesday against Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21 stemming from a shooting rampage in March at an apartment complex in Killen that left a woman and two men dead.

Officers found the victims, Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Freddy Beningo Delacruz, Jr., 23, dead after responding to a report of a water leak early in the morning of March 14 at the Summerlyn Apartments at 4101 East Rancier Ave.

Delacruz, of Vidalia, Ga., was an Army specialist who enlisted in November 2017 and had been assigned since April 2018 to the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Morrow was arrested at around 6 a.m. on Aug. 28 in Newton, Miss., by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $2 million bond.

