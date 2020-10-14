Texas woman missing since June 2019 may be victim of foul play

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - A Lubbock woman who disappeared in June 2019 and whose car was later found on fire may be a victim of foul play, investigators say.

Sandy Michelle Cervantes was last seen in June 2019 and her 2006 Saturn Vue was found on fire the same month.

Residents later found her purse in a dumpster in Abernathy.

She wasn’t in regular contact with her family before she disappeared, and she wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 18.

Lubbock authorities are asking anyone with information to call police Sgt. Justin Anderson at (806) 775-2401.

