Waco: Police hope to build a security camera database

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are hoping to build a database of security cameras in the city so officers will know where to look in the aftermath of incidents when every minute may count.

“A lot of times at the scene of crimes we end up going house to house,” Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said, “trying to locate someone who might or might not have a camera.”

“Many times we come out with nothing.”

The goal of the Neighborhood Camera Initiative is simply to create a spreadsheet of homes and businesses that have security cameras, he said.

The police department is encouraging residents and business owners with security cameras to take the time to complete a quick online questionnaire.

Coleburn Davis, owner of Brazos River Supply Co. in downtown Waco, says he could support the idea.

“If we can help our local police force solve crime that’s a good thing,” Davis said.

However, the small business owner says the program needs to be optional.

“If it’s voluntary and as long as providing the information is voluntary then it could be a good thing,” he said.

Police aware that residents may hesitate because of privacy concerns, but hope the community understands it’s for the greater good.

“We understand it gets kind of personal for people if there are criminals in your neighborhood,” Bynum said.

“We see property crimes all over the city and this program will be vitally important to helping us protect our community,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.