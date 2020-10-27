Another area district halts remote learning, cites low grades

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin ISD is asking all students now learning remotely to return to the classroom after a majority of the online students failed at least one class.

In a letter sent home to parents last Friday, the district said it is requiring that all students, with a few exceptions, return to in-person instruction starting next Monday.

“It was a very tough decision,” Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said Tuesday.

“Currently over 80% of our Marlin high school virtual students have failed at least one course and/or have more than five absences,” says Henson.

District officials met with parents to figure out why those numbers were so low, and determined that a return to campus would be the best strategy to fix the problem.

The district’s COVID-19 numbers are low.

“We have only had one positive case of coronavirus within a three-week time frame,” Henson said.

“We want parents to know that our schools are safe,” he says.

Students who “have or have someone within their household who is considered to be medically fragile as defined by the CDC” may continue learning virtually, the district says.

Also, students who are kindergarten age or younger may continue online as well.

The district says documentation from a medical doctor is required and must be submitted to the campus principal by Friday.

Even with this change Henson says the school district will still have the ability to shut down, should another outbreak of COVID take place.

However, he says right now the district believes a return to the classroom is needed.

“Nothing will trump the safety of our students, staff, and families,” Henson said.

“In Marlin ISD we feel like we have a stronghold on keeping campuses clean and safe,” he said.

“Therefore, we thought it was appropriate to allow our students to return to campus.”

