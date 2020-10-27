Advertisement

Local teen accused of shooting, killing grandfather

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday arrested Kaleb Jeramiah Johnson Barnes, 19, in connection to the fatal shooting of his grandfather, Leonard Carroll Barnes, 76, early Monday morning.

At approximately 8:21 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Bridge Street where they found a man lying in the front doorway to the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The man was identified as Leonard Carroll Barnes, of Gatesville, the owner of the residence. The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Jim Caldwell.

A Texas Ranger helped police process the scene and with the interviews of neighbors and witnesses.

An investigation led to the arrest of Kaleb Jeramiah Johnson Barnes on a charge of first degree felony murder.

Kaleb Jeramiah Johnson Barnes is the grandson of Leonard Barnes and lived at the same address, police said.

Leonard Carroll Barnes' body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone having information can contact the Gatesville Police Department at (254) 865-2226, or Centex Crime Stoppers at (254) 865-TIPS).

