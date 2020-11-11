Advertisement

Remote learning is particularly challenging for special education students, local district says

Jody Copp is the father of two Midway ISD special needs students. He says virtual instruction has its challenges.(Drake Lawson)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway ISD says distance learning has been a challenge, and teaching special education students virtually is even more difficult.

“Many of our special education students require teacher interaction, some prompting and hand touching,” Director of Special Education Sharon Blanchard said.

Blanchard says that 14% of the district’s special education students are learning from home because they’re at heightened risk of contracting COVID-19.

Midway says the change of setting was a challenge.

“We definitely had to reevaluate how we interact with children through technology and get creative,” Blanchard said.

The district says one resource that makes it work is parents.

“We are relying now on our parents to be those hands for us,” she says.

Jody Copp is the father of two Midway ISD special needs students.

“The virtual experience has been rewarding but it’s had its challenges as well,” Copp said.

Copp says both of his sons are home because they have a rare mitochondrial condition that puts them at risk should they catch the virus.

“This is something that could be catastrophic for them if they got it,” he says.

So far, Copp says he’s making the best of it.

“I am getting to see things you don’t get to see when you send your kids back to school every day,” Copp said.

Copp, however, says he looks forward to sending his kids back once it is safe enough.

“I do look forward to the time when we can send them back but until that is safe to do so,” he said.

