Fort Hood: MP unit is the Army’s best

A Fort Hood MP unit has been recognized as the Army’s best. (File)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Each year, U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) awards the best military police company, detachment, and canine detachment with the FORSCOM Eagle Award, which recognizes an MP unit’s high readiness levels across a number of categories, including physical fitness, weapons proficiency, and military and civilian education.

This year that award goes to Fort Hood’s 178th military 89th Military Police Brigade.

Given that FORSCOM represents almost two-thirds of the Army’s combat ground forces, it was a challenge to win the award.

“It’s amazing really, it gives us that validation that all of our hard work is paying off you know, paid off, without our leadership I feel 100 % that this accomplishment would not have happened.” Sgt. Clayton G. Trout said.

To win the Eagle Award, the detachment distinguished itself with high readiness levels across various categories, including physical fitness, weapons qualification, and military and civilian education.

“They are happy to come to work and that pretty hard to find in the Army,” Trout said.

“I feel like, this detachment does a really good job of being there for the soldier and making sure their needs are taken care of.”

