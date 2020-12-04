Advertisement

Waco: Students take a virtual field trip

Students at one Waco elementary school took a field trip Thursday without leaving their...
Students at one Waco elementary school took a field trip Thursday without leaving their classroom.
By Drake Lawson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pre-K students at Waco’s Crestview Elementary were able to tour the Mayborn Museum Thursday without leaving the classroom.

The virtual field trip was the result of a partnership between the Waco ISD, the Junior League of Waco, and Mayborn Connect.

“We hope to reach all the Pre-K students to provide that engaging interactions in the classroom,” Crestview Principal Samantha Craytor said.

“We hope that one day they can visit the Mayborn in person after this,” she said.

The district also believes these kinds of events will help students grow, even if they can’t attend in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is prime time for them to have this opportunity and explore the program even though they are not physically able to go,” WISD Director of Early Childhood Gwendolyn James said.

The district says it hopes to partner up with Junior League of Waco and Mayborn for similar opportunities.

