Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A 17-year-old Laredo girl is dead after a truck plowed into her family’s home as she was taking an online class.
A vigil is planned Thursday night in Laredo for Aramis Mora.
She was using a computer in a bedroom Monday night when the truck struck the house.
Authorities think the driver suffered a medical emergency before the accident, KGNS in Laredo reported.
