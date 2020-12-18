Woman dies at local hospital after shooting in home
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police were investigating a murder Friday after a woman who was shot several times Thursday night inside a home in the 300 block of South 10th Street died at a local hospital.
Police identified the victim Friday as Tonya Denise Brown.
Officers who responded to a report of the shooting at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday attempted to resuscitate the 45-year-old victim until paramedics arrived, police said.
The woman was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she was pronounced dead just before 11:30 p.m.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
