Need for help continues to increase, Central Texas Food Bank says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas Food Bank officials say community need continues to increase amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with no end in sight.

The food bank served a record number of people in November.

“We typically see some of our highest need and some of our highest distribution during the holiday period,” Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, said.

The recovery period will be a marathon, not a sprint, he said.

The food bank is expecting the increased need to continue throughout 2021 and possibly into 2022, fueled by such factors as unemployment and children at home learning remotely.

Donations may be made online.

