Advertisement

Need for help continues to increase, Central Texas Food Bank says

The Central Texas Food Bank has held several food distributions in the area. (Photo by Hannah...
The Central Texas Food Bank has held several food distributions in the area. (Photo by Hannah Hall)(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas Food Bank officials say community need continues to increase amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with no end in sight.

The food bank served a record number of people in November.

“We typically see some of our highest need and some of our highest distribution during the holiday period,” Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, said.

The recovery period will be a marathon, not a sprint, he said.

The food bank is expecting the increased need to continue throughout 2021 and possibly into 2022, fueled by such factors as unemployment and children at home learning remotely.

Donations may be made online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amber alert is cancelled as four Texas children were found safe.
Discontinued Amber Alert as four Texas children are found safe
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Taylor Cobb (left) and Ronnie Branch (right).
Man, woman arrested in connection with series of Central Texas thefts
COVID-19 has claimed the life of 5 more local residents. In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr....
Central Texas County reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
After his wife passed away in late July, Daniel Caron’s decided to continue the tradition of...
Killeen: Beloved Christmas Lady’s husband continues tradition

Latest News

The Texas Capitol will reopen to the public next month, about a week before the Texas...
Texas Capitol will reopen to the public next month
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Search continues for Texas university student who disappeared after 1-car crash
Former Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown died on Dec. 15. (Photo by Alex Cano/file)
Services scheduled for former local city councilwoman, justice of the peace
Police were investigating a homicide Monday in Nacogdoches after finding a man dead in the...
Texas man found shot to death in garage of home