Cameron Park Zoo staff scrambles to adjust to the changing weather

Heaters are installed in enclosures to keep the animals warm.
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At the Cameron Park Zoo, the staff is making big changes trying to adjust to the changing weather.

Staff members say keeping the animals warm may be the difference between life and death.

Some of the fish and reptiles need temperatures as warm as 70 to 90 degrees.

Heaters are installed in enclosures to keep the animals warm.

For animals like the giraffes, accustomed to the heat, the staff installed insulation along the doors of the night house to make sure it is sealed from the cold.

An important step is preparing for the worst, having generators ready and more employees on call, ready to act in case of a power outage.

“We are making sure we have a lot more extra propane cylinders, extension cords, everything we may need,” Deputy Zoo Director Johnny Binder said.

“What’s a little bit different is we are not just keeping those items in our maintenance storage area. We are actually putting them out in the barns so there is no delay if something goes down. We can set it up immediately.”

The animals are safely tucked away inside houses and barns throughout the zoo until warmer temperatures return to the region.

