Waco Police investigating deadly shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Waco Police Department were investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon after officers found the body of a 33-year-old woman inside an apartment unit in the 1100 block of Ross Avenue.

The slain woman had a gunshot wound, police said.

A spokesman for the police department told News 10 investigators believe the shooting happened before Saturday.

Investigators believe the murder could be connected to a shooting reported Friday night in front of the apartment where the woman was found, the spokesman said.

In the shooting Friday night, a man was located and transported to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

That victim was last listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators have not yet identified the victims.

