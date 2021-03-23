Texas senator calls for stronger background checks after Colorado shooting rampage

(KWTX) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, announced Tuesday he’s reintroducing legislation aimed at strengthening firearm purchase background checks in the wake of a shooting in a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., that left 10 dead including a Boulder police officer.

Cruz said, in opening remarks for the Constitutional and Common Sense Steps to Reduce Gun Violence hearing, he has been trying to pass legislation since 2013 that would target “violent criminals,” felons, fugitives and “those with serious mental disease to stop them from getting firearms to put them in prison, when they try to illegally buy guns.”

He blamed the bill’s previous failures on a “shameful filibuster” led by Democrats.

“Let’s target the bad guys the felons the fugitives those with mental disease. Let’s put them in jail, let’s stop them from getting guns, let’s not scapegoat innocent law-abiding citizens and let’s not target their constitutional rights,” Cruz said.

Police have identified Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, Colo., as the suspect in the rampage.

He’s accused of opening fire in a King Soopers store Monday afternoon in Boulder, killing nine people who ranged in age from 20 to 65 and Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in a shootout with the gunman.

