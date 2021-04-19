Advertisement

Local high school student arrested after weapon found in backpack

A Shoemaker High School student was arrested Monday in Killeen after officers found a weapon in...
A Shoemaker High School student was arrested Monday in Killeen after officers found a weapon in the teenager’s backpack. (Staff photo/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Shoemaker High School student was arrested Monday after officers found a weapon in the teenager’s backpack.

The high school and Killeen ISD officers conducted a random drug search Monday morning using the campus department’s K-9, Sauron, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said.

“The student would not allow the backpack to be searched by Sauron and was taken to the KISD Police office at the campus. Upon further investigation, police discovered a weapon in the student’s backpack,” she said.

The district did not say what type of weapon the student had.

The student was taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

“This discovery was part of a proactive initiative by our KISD police and safety departments, and we will continue to conduct such events across the district,” Maya said.

