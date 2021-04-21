Three arrested after Central Texas teenager shot to death in parking lot of local high school

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Police Thursday said they have made three arrests after Quinton Ford, 19, of Harker Heights, was shot to death late Tuesday night in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School in the 1000 block of East Knights Way.

Endy Neri Soto, 19, is charged with deadly conduct/discharge firearm.

His bond is set at $500,000, according to online Bell County Jail records.

Taja West, 21, of Harker Heights is charged with aggravated robbery, police said.

A $500,000 bond was recommended, but the bond amount did not appear on the Bell County Jail’s online log early Thursday evening.

Police did not identify the third suspect, who was awaiting arraignment early Thursday evening.

Officers who responded to a report of gunfire found Ford in a nearby wooded area after searching for several minutes.

They performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

Ford was taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting was the result of an argument, police said.

“All persons that were involved in this incident have been interviewed by detectives,” police said in a press release Wednesday evening.

“This investigation will be screened by the District Attorney’s Office. No arrest has been made at this time. We want to provide assurance that there is no ongoing threat to the community,” police said.

Additional patrol officers were on campus Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” Harker Heights High School Principal Jorge Soldevila said in a message to parents.

“We do not believe there is any imminent threat to our students or staff, and we will begin the school day as scheduled,” he said in the message, which made reference to “an incident involving criminal activity that occurred in our parking lot,” but provided no further details.

Harker Heights police are working with Killeen ISD police to investigate the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 953-5400 and select option No. 2.

