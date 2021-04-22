Advertisement

10-year-old set fire that led to evacuation of local elementary school

Maude Moore Wood Elementary School at 6410 Morganite Lane in Killeen was evacuated Thursday morning.(KISD photo)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A 10-year-old student set the fire that led to the evacuation of Maude Moore Wood Elementary School Thursday morning in Killeen.

The school at 6410 Morganite Lane in Killeen was evacuated at around 9:40 a.m. Thursday after alarms sounded and smoke from what the school’s principal described as “a small fire” filled the building.

“All students and staff are safe,” Principal Pam Disher said in a message to parents.

“The relocation of students is purely precautionary, due to smoke in the building,” Disher said.

The fire, in an upstairs bathroom, was quickly extinguished.

The student, “later confessed to bringing matches to school and setting the toilet paper dispenser on fire,” district spokeswoman Taina Maya said.

“The student will be charged with arson and will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct, which can include alternative education placement,” she said, and the district “will seek restitution for the damages to the campus.”

Because of the heavy smoke smell in the building, students were bussed to the new Killeen Elementary School at 1608 East Rancier Ave.

The new school is scheduled to open this fall, and many of the Maude Moore Wood students will attend school there.

Maude Moore Wood will be open Friday to students for Remote Learning Day, Maya said.

