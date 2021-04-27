Killeen City Council votes to ban no-knock warrants

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday evening to ban the use of no-knock warrants.

The vote came a week after Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble presented a proposed ordinance that would ban a peace officer employed by the city from requesting, executing or participating in a no-knock warrant.

The ordinance reads in part, “No peace officer employed by the City of Killeen, including the Chief of Police as provided in section 22-26, may request, execute or participate in the execution of any search warrant that does not require the officer to knock and announce his or her presence prior to execution.”

Kimble told the council he was hesitant to ban the warrants completely, but said if the council passed the ordinance, his officers would adapt.

In June 2020, Killeen police implemented a 90-day hold on the use of no-knock warrants after reviewing the department policy.

When the hold ended in October 2020, Kimble said anyone seeking a no-knock warrant must get his approval before going to a judge.

Kimble announced the department would also stop using no-knock warrants for cases involving only narcotics.

Since 2013, one Killeen officer has been killed during service of no-knock warrants, at least five injured, and one was indicted for inappropriate conduct in a no-knock raid during which a suspect died.

Killeen resident James Scott Reed was killed in 2019 when police served a no-knock warrant.

In December, a group of activists in Killeen launched a petition calling for the ban.

Reed’s sister, Jumeka Reed, led the effort.

“I understand it’s risky for law enforcement but it’s also risky for the people,” Reed said in December.

“No knock warrants are too risky and usually the suspect pays the price.”

