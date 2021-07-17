Advertisement

Temple Police investigate fatal shooting

Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Generic Crime Scene Graphic(WVUE/Raycom)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead.

At around 4:21 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call in the 3900 block of Shallow Ford West Road.

Officers were advised that two adult males had gotten into an altercation before one fatally shot the other.

A suspect has been arrested.

Police will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
Angel Marie Moralez, 21, was last seen at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Alert issued for missing Texas woman who could be in imminent danger
Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault; alleged victim is 15
Spc. Michael Razvillas, 44
Texas national guardsmen supporting COVID-19 mission found dead in hotel room
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
FILE - In this Sunday, March 13, 2016, file photo Anthony Bourdain speaks during South By...
Why the Anthony Bourdain voice cloning creeps people out
What you need to know about the Child Tax Credit
What you need to know about the Child Tax Credit
Two developers are hoping to build a commercial complex on a 64-acre site on the north side of...
Salado: Developers seek to build commercial complex on 64-acre site