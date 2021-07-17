Temple Police investigate fatal shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead.

At around 4:21 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call in the 3900 block of Shallow Ford West Road.

Officers were advised that two adult males had gotten into an altercation before one fatally shot the other.

A suspect has been arrested.

Police will continue to investigate.

