Temple Police investigate fatal shooting
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead.
At around 4:21 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call in the 3900 block of Shallow Ford West Road.
Officers were advised that two adult males had gotten into an altercation before one fatally shot the other.
A suspect has been arrested.
Police will continue to investigate.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.