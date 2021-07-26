Robinson: New inpatient rehabilitation hospital ready to serve community

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A new specialized hospital will treat its first patient August 2nd in Robinson on South Loop 340 Highway.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Encompass Health will open its 40-bed freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital to treat patients that would normally have to drive to Dallas or Austin for care.

Business Development Director, Sarah Sandusky said she believes the facility will change lives.

“Something that sets us apart from other inpatient rehab hospitals in this area is we have a lot of state-of-the-art technology equipment that is disease specific,” Sandusky said.

“A lot of our patients are stroke patients, neurological patients, patients that have had orthopedic surgeries, hip fractures, knee replacements, or just generalized weakness,” Encompass Health of Waco’s CEO, Donna Harris said.

Nurses and therapists are able to take patients directly from home and from acute care hospitals.

“We saw a need here in the Waco community,” Harris said.

The hospital offers 24-hour nursing care and a minimum of three hours per day of therapy. The average stay for a patient is 10-12 days.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Encompass Health in Robinson, Texas. (Bill Gowdy)

