Waco prepared to spend $2 million to revitalize Lions Park

The miniature train that circles Lions Park. (Photo by Paul J. Gately/file)
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The City of Waco is prepared to spend $2 million to revitalize the city’s still popular Lions Park as part of a larger community partnership formed to ensure the nearly 70-year-old park’s survival.

“Our community remains deeply grateful to the Waco Lions for building and maintaining this unique family treasure over the years,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said.

“I also want to assure the children of Waco that while adults will be involved in the planning process, we will certainly include our young people for help with the design and amenity selection.  After all, this park is for the children of our community,” he said.

The park at New Road and Bosque Boulevard adjacent to the grounds of the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo will be closed temporarily “to undergo a strategic planning and rebuilding process,” Waco City manager Bradley Ford said.

The catalyst for the revitalization project was a community survey conducted in 2018 that drew more than 2,000 responses from residents.

The results were “overwhelmingly positive,” and many residents indicated a willingness “to support the park by donating time, money and input.”

“It is crystal clear that the park is not only a valued place for entertainment but a true gathering spot for families across Waco that spans generations,” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said.

I am just one of many grandfathers who brought my children and grandchildren to the park for a one-of-a-kind experience in McLennan County. Now we have the chance to revitalize this community asset to make sure Wacoans now and into the future will be able to enjoy everything it has to offer,” he said.

McLennan County, the City of Waco, Waco Parks and Recreation and the Waco City Council were represented in the initial meeting along with Waco Lions International, the Waco Foundation, the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo, the Junior League of Waco, United Waco, United Way of Waco-McLennan County, Rotary Club of Waco, and Baylor University.

The partners will continue to meet, plans will be drawn, and community fundraising will begin in the immediate future.

“All plans will be designed to preserve the Waco Lions’ intent and the final project will remain affordable and relevant for Waco families,” the city said in press release Tuesday.

Residents may sign up for updates online.

