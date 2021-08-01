Advertisement

Killeen Police investigating murder at convenience store

The victim was 25-year-old Kentaro Cooper
The person of interest is a light skinned male, and was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie...
The person of interest is a light skinned male, and was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie and was heavily dressed in multiple layers of dark colored clothing.(Killeen Police Department)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are actively investigating what they are calling a murder at a convenience store.

On Sunday, at approximately 3:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Valero Convenience Store located at 3900 Trimmier Road in reference to an unresponsive male.

Upon their arrival, the officers located the store employee suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, 25-year-old Kentaro Cooper, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 4:39 a.m.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division found a person of interest.

The person of interest is described as a light skinned male, and was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie and was heavily dressed in multiple layers of dark colored clothing.

This the ninth criminal homicide in the City of Killeen in 2021.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or any information about this Murder, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman used the stolen bank card and driver’s license a few days after the burglary to make...
Know who she is? Central Texas investigators hope so
Walmart reversed its mask policy Friday and will require all workers in areas with high...
Walmart reverses mask policy, change could affect Central Texas stores
A shooting Friday afternoon at a local apartment complex left one man dead and the gunman is...
Shooting at local apartment complex leaves one man dead, gunman still on the run
Killeen Police investigating shooting death
The park surrounding the 72-acre lake remains open.
Lake closed at Central Texas state park after discovery of blue-green algae bloom

Latest News

A local family and community is raising awareness to the dangers of brain eating amoeba.
West: Local community raising awareness for Amoeba
As of today, Bell County has 911 active COVID-19 cases, leaving many officials pushing for more...
Bell County: Health officials push for more COVID vaccine clinics
Murder investigation underway in Harker Heights, searching for suspect
Killeen Police investigating shooting death