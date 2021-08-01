Killeen Police investigating murder at convenience store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are actively investigating what they are calling a murder at a convenience store.

On Sunday, at approximately 3:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Valero Convenience Store located at 3900 Trimmier Road in reference to an unresponsive male.

Upon their arrival, the officers located the store employee suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, 25-year-old Kentaro Cooper, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 4:39 a.m.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division found a person of interest.

The person of interest is described as a light skinned male, and was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie and was heavily dressed in multiple layers of dark colored clothing.

This the ninth criminal homicide in the City of Killeen in 2021.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or any information about this Murder, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

