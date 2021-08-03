Advertisement

Officers who shot resident after deadly shooting at apartment building placed on leave

Officers were investigating a deadly shooting at the apartment building at the time the resident was shot.(Bill Gowdy)
By Bill Gowdy and Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment building at 701 Rambler Dr. near the Waco Family YMCA shot a resident who refused to comply with their orders and appeared to reach back into his apartment.

Officers recovered an unspecified weapon and a 12-gauge shotgun after the resident was shot.

The unidentified man, who was a suspect in the earlier shooting, died at a local hospital.

The nine officers involved in the shooting were all placed on administrative leave, which is normal in such cases.

Officials did not know how many shots officers fired.

Texas Rangers are investigating.

The report of the first shooting came in just after 10 a.m.(Bill Gowdy)

The original shooting was reported at around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the victim lying on the ground outside a first-floor unit, dead from a shotgun blast, and determined the suspect in the shooting was barricaded in a second-floor apartment.

A SWAT team was dispatched to the scene

Unexpectedly, the suspect stepped outside and sat down in a chair on the balcony.

Officers ordered him to show his hands.

Instead, he turned back and reached inside the apartment.

Officers deployed a flash bang and fired as many as a half-dozen rounds.

The man was still moving as officers approached, officials said.

When they turned him over to begin life-saving measures, they discovered a weapon.

They also recovered the shotgun.

Officers went door-to-door to clear out the rest of the units late Tuesday morning.

Investigators don’t know whether the victim of the first shooting and the suspect knew each other and they haven’t established a possible motive.

