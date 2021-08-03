Son of longtime Waco city official shot to death while collecting rents; police kill suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Alva Stem, Jr., 65, the son of longtime Waco city official Alva B. Stem, was shot to death Tuesday morning while collecting rents at an apartment building, and police shot and killed the suspect after he emerged from the apartment in which he was barricaded.

The nine officers who fired at the suspect are all on administrative leave while Texas Rangers investigate.

Alva Stem, Jr., would have celebrated his 66th birthday next Monday.

His father, Alva B. Stem, a Waco native who died in October 2011, worked for the city for four decades as director of parks and recreation and the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum.

Alva Stem, Jr., and his wife Sherry are the owners of the two-story REX-PLEX apartment building at 701 Rambler Dr., according to McLennan County Tax Appraisal District records.

A van bearing the name of Stem’s son’s company, Rex Stem Homes, was parked outside the building Tuesday morning.

The report of the first shooting came in just after 10 a.m. (Bill Gowdy)

The shooting was reported just after 10 a.m. at the apartment building near the Waco Family YMCA.

Officers found Stem lying on the ground, dead of two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said in a press release Tuesday evening.

They determined the suspect in the shooting was barricaded in his second-floor apartment, she said.

A SWAT team and police negotiators were dispatched to the scene.

As they were preparing to make contact with the suspect, the man unexpectedly stepped outside and sat down in a chair on the balcony.

Officers ordered him to show his hands.

Instead, he turned back and reached inside the apartment.

Officers deployed a flash bang and fired as many as a half-dozen rounds.

A review of KWTX video of the shooting showed clearly the man was holding a handgun when he was shot while sitting in the chair.

The man was still moving as officers approached, officials said.

When they turned him over to begin life-saving measures, they discovered the handgun.

They also recovered the shotgun.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Officers went door-to-door to clear out the rest of the units late Tuesday morning.

Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

