Staple in a Central Texas community honored after losing his battle with COVID-19

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -The community of Morgan’s Point and Belton is morning the loss of a businessman, friend, and helping hand to the fire department.

39-year-old Josh Bingham has passed away after battling COVID-19.

Fishing lures now hang from the fence outside of Bingham Marine as a memorial to Josh and to show continued support for the Bingham family that holds such a large place in people’s hearts.

“I would call him iconic,” Charlie Gantenbein, a dear friend of Josh, said.

Bingham left behind a legacy and is remembered highly by his wife and two kids, friends, and customers at Bingham Marine.

“He’s the kind of guy you could always come to no matter what it would be,” Joey McCoin said.

“Even if it took up his time. Whatever.”

He grew his business within the boating community and coached youth sports teams.

“I’m better because of him because I truly catch myself thinking what would josh do in this situation,” Will Eller said.

He even spent time volunteering his skills with the Morgan’s Point Fire Department.

“Josh has been so instrumental to the department,” Victor Hall, Captain of the Marine Operations for Morgan’s Point Fire Department.

“Anytime our boat is broke down, he’s got it straight in the shop and got it right back in the water because he knew the importance of getting it back on the lake to help people.”

In fact, he installed all of the electronics inside the rescue boat in the marina that allows for search and rescue efforts.

“Josh was the kind of guy that just didn’t have it in him to tell you ‘no’ in anything and he was always looking to help,” David Olson said.

Friends and family say COVID may have taken him too soon, but he lives on through the incredible impact he made on countless people.

“if you knew him, you knew he was a man of character and dignity, loyalty,” Gantenbein said.

“I just don’t want his name forgotten.”

Bingham’s funeral is set for Saturday.

Close friends are working to put together a fishing tournament fundraiser to help the family and continue to keep his business going. It’s expected to be in November.

