Advertisement

Texas teens in custody following police chase through 10 cities

Vehicle believed to be involved in drive-by shooting
North Texas Police Chase
North Texas Police Chase(CBS DFW Chopper 11)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase in Carrollton ended at the intersection of Josey Lane at Crosby Road Friday, Oct. 1 around 2:00 p.m.

The chase ended when the car being chased turned into the intersection into oncoming traffic.

The driver, 17-year-old Giovanni Hernandez and a 16-year-old girl passenger who were being chased, are now in custody after being pursued through Carrollton, The Colony, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, and Farmers Branch before returning to Carrollton.

Giovanni Hernandez
Giovanni Hernandez(CBS DFW via Carrolton Police Department)

Police said the suspect vehicle was in a recent drive-by shooting outside a Carrollton home. The house was hit, but no people were inured.

A patrol officer spotted the car Friday near I-35 and Crosby area and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.

Following the chase, which lasted about 45 minutes, police recovered a stolen gun from the car.

No one was hurt during the chase and there was no property damage, police said.

A couple of nearby schools went on lockdown briefly during the arrests as a precaution.

“The Carrollton Police Department sends its deep gratitude to The Texas Department of Public Safety for the vital helicopter support and to the many police departments that helped along the way,” the department said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronchae Lewis, 36, is charged with Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Take an Officer’s Weapon,...
Affidavit details how Waco man allegedly murdered 10-year-old son
The area where the body was found by police officers.
Body found behind building in Killeen
Restaurant Report Card 9.30.21
Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 9.30.21
Temple police arrest a man in connection with a sexual assault call.
Man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old
Houston Police and several other law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an...
Gunman in Houston shoots glass doors open, enters school and shoots employee

Latest News

Family of slain Waco boy devastated
Family of slain Waco boy devastated, say ‘the system failed’ for awarding father custody
central texas gator
Update on Central Texas Gator
central texas child in school
Pandemic-related stress in children
Family of slain Waco boy devastated
Family of slain Waco boy devastated
Kindergarten students work at their desks at Blanco Vista Elementary School in San Marcos.
Justice Department argues Texas ban on school mask mandates violates disabled students’ rights