Texas teens in custody following police chase through 10 cities

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase in Carrollton ended at the intersection of Josey Lane at Crosby Road Friday, Oct. 1 around 2:00 p.m.

The chase ended when the car being chased turned into the intersection into oncoming traffic.

The driver, 17-year-old Giovanni Hernandez and a 16-year-old girl passenger who were being chased, are now in custody after being pursued through Carrollton, The Colony, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, and Farmers Branch before returning to Carrollton.

Giovanni Hernandez (CBS DFW via Carrolton Police Department)

Police said the suspect vehicle was in a recent drive-by shooting outside a Carrollton home. The house was hit, but no people were inured.

A patrol officer spotted the car Friday near I-35 and Crosby area and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.

Following the chase, which lasted about 45 minutes, police recovered a stolen gun from the car.

No one was hurt during the chase and there was no property damage, police said.

A couple of nearby schools went on lockdown briefly during the arrests as a precaution.

“The Carrollton Police Department sends its deep gratitude to The Texas Department of Public Safety for the vital helicopter support and to the many police departments that helped along the way,” the department said in a news release.

