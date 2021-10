TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Temple are working to contain a fire at the Long John Silver’s restaurant in Temple.

The restaurant is located on 31st Street west of the Temple Mall and just south of an H-E-B grocery store.

The fire was reported at about 6 p.m. Monday.

No further information is available.

Long John Silver's in Temple on fire (Jeff Nitz)

