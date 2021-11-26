Cold & Soggy Saturday for Baylor & UMHB Football Games

(KWTX) -

An approaching weather system will lead to a cold and soggy Saturday across most of Central Texas. Both the Baylor & UMHB games will likely be impacted by the rain moving through during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Showers are likely most of the day Saturday across Central Texas (KWTX)

The coverage of rain is expected to gradually increase throughout the morning, with the highest coverage of rain arriving around Noon & continuing through the afternoon hours. If you are going to either the Baylor or UMHB game, then you need to plan on having rain gear and a jacket for the game. Not only will we deal with rain most of the day, but it will be cloudy & cool all day long as well. Temperatures will stay in the low 50s most of the day.

Cloudy, cool, & soggy weather is expected for the Baylor Football game against Texas Tech (KWTX)

The rain could be steady most of the midday and afternoon hours, but most of the rain should be pretty light. Overall rainfall totals for Saturday should remain between 1/4″-1″ for most areas of Central Texas.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range between 1/4"-1" for most areas of Central Texas Saturday (KWTX)

