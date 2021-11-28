Belton: A Sami Show supports local vendors, businesses

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - As the holiday shopping season continues, the Bell County Expo Center hosted “A Sami Show” to showcase small businesses from outside the local area Saturday.

There, customers could purchase art, jewelry, clothes, handmade goods and gifts for their loved ones.

Turnout has also been a huge success so far with hundreds visiting in the last two days.

Vendors like Charlotte Hamzy with Hootnanny Farms say after working year-round to help produce their products, it’s nice to see businesses come back in a big way.

“During the holidays, it’s crunch time because we’re not only making and finishing pieces, we’re also trying to come out to shows like this,” she said.

“Many of the customers that do come out want these pieces and they’re always looking for gifts. We’re just so thankful.”

The show will be open again on the 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and later in December.

