Harker Heights: Local Veteran offers prayers for strangers battling depression

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - It’s not uncommon to see people at intersections who need money or help. However, one particular veteran in Harker Heights is doing the exact opposite.

Army Veteran Ken Floyd knows all about dealing with grief, depression and PTSD; especially around the holidays. After serving multiple tours in Vietnam, he says speaking with loved ones and those who served alongside him helped the most.

Now, he’s doing his part to pay it forward.

“I don’t ask for addresses, I don’t ask for money, I just sit out here and do whatever God asks me to do,” he said.

“A lot of them don’t trust counseling facilities. They figure they’re gonna go after something. Some of them deployed or didn’t deploy and have a guilt complex. I’ve been on the side of that for nearly 40 years and I’ve had to work through it.”

Working through anything, whether it’s topics like divorce, addiction, faith or any others, Floyd says he’s seen it all for the last four months.

He simply offers prayer, a bottle of water and an ear to listen to.

“I get a lot of people that just don’t have anybody to talk to,” he said.

“Their families are falling apart, it’s the holidays and they’re lonely... they come over here and just wanna talk.”

While talking may seem like a difficult step to take, Floyd encourages it and argues it could possibly make a difference in saving your life.

“If you need to talk to someone, do,” he said.

“I’m not the only one out here. There’s plenty of people out there.”

Floyd says he will continue to be available at his spot along Indian Trail in Harker Heights every Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For anyone experiencing issues with depression or anxiety, you can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Hotline at 1-800-662-4357

