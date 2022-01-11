Advertisement

Marlin coach reportedly suspended after players leave scuff marks on dance floor after photoshoot

Coach Jameus Hartfield and the Marlin High School basketball team.
Coach Jameus Hartfield and the Marlin High School basketball team.(Courtesy Photo & Marlin ISD Website)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin High School Head Basketball Coach Jameus Hartfield has been suspended over allegations his team left scuff marks on a dance floor during a photoshoot at the junior high school, multiple sources confirm to KWTX.

The scuff marks were apparently left behind after the basketball team participated in the photo session recently.

KWTX reached out to Hartfield and he would not confirm the suspension.

KWTX also contacted Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson, who declined to comment on what he called a personnel issue.

Sources close to the situation tell KWTX they hope the issue will be resolved in a meeting this week.

Social media posts regarding the incident and the allegations exploded with more than 3,000 signatures asking for the apparent suspension to be overturned.

Some social media users are even offering to clean the floor at the junior high school.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Rural Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of illness, staff shortages
A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino
COVID testing
“Don’t panic”: Central Texas health leaders weigh in as ‘Deltacron’ variant is investigated
Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson.
Texas sheriff under investigation for routinely seizing cash from undocumented immigrants
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job

Latest News

Democratic candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott...
COVID-19 kept Texas Democrats off the campaign trail in 2020. Not this time.
Caption: Natasha Jarmon, known as Chef Heir
Waco chef celebrates five years in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Connally ISD
Rising COVID-19 cases force Connally ISD to cancel on-campus learning until Jan. 19th
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in...
Donations being accepted for Hobbs newborn left in dumpster