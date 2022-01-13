Gatesville seeing more clogged sewer lines caused by grease

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX)-- The City of Gatesville said its crews are seeing an increase in sewer stop ups caused by people dumping grease down the drain.

City manager Bill Parry said in the last few months they’ve seen an average of 30 stopped-up sewer a month.

Grease starts off as liquid when it’s being cooked. But soon after it is dumped into the drain it cools down and solidifies to clog the sewer lines. This makes sewer stop ups even more common in cooler months.

But it’s not just restaurants causing the problem, crews have seen the same issues in residential areas of the city.

While the city pays for the frequent flushing of the sewer lines, homeowners and landlords could be on the hook if the sewer line backs up into their homes.

To help resolve the sewer issue city leaders say they are changing the city’s sewer pipes to a smoother one that allows for better flow.

City council will also consider passing an ordinance to better regulate how grease is disposed of. But ultimately, they say keeping the sewers flowing depends on people dumping their grease the proper way.

“If you’ve got grease put it in a can, put it in a jar, throw it in the trash,” Parry said. “Or you can let it solidify, take a paper towel, wipe it, and throw it in the trash. Keep it out of our sewer system and we’ll all be better,” he said.

