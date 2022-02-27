No. 5 Baylor women win 8th in a row, 85-77 over Kansas

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and fifth-ranked Baylor remained tied for the Big 12 lead with an 85-77 victory over Kansas.

Smith only had one assist, but that came on Ja’Mee Asberry’s 3-pointer midway through the third quarter that finally put Baylor ahead to stay.

It was Smith’s 19th double-double this season.

Asberry finished with 19 points while Queen Egbo had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Ioanna Chatzileonti scored 21 points and Zakiyah Franklin had 17 for Kansas.

