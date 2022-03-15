Affidavit: Waco man told police he shot, killed wife and mother with shotgun

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who allegedly told police he shot and killed his wife and mother with a 20-gauge shotgun Monday night remains in the McLennan County Jail on capital murder charges.

Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his wife and mother.

A man called Waco police about 10:15 p.m. Monday to report he had shot the women at the Gemini Village Apartments, Apt. 921B, at 901 Wooded Acres, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man told police he “is on a lot of medication” and still had the shotgun with him. He told police the victims were lying on the floor and were not breathing, the affidavit states.

Gorski told police he needed to speak to an officer and would put the gun away “after he knows they are real.”

The names of the victims are redacted on the arrest affidavit and police officials have not released their names.

When officers arrived, they found the door locked and no one answered their knocks. An officer tried to kick the door in, but his foot went through the “flimsy wooden door,” according to the affidavit. The officer looked through the hole in the door and saw the body of one of the victims lying on the living room floor. Another officer shot the door with a shotgun to gain entry.

The victim in the living room, identified as Gorski’s mother, was shot multiple times. Officers discovered the body of Gorski’s wife lying in a hallway outside the bedroom, where they took Gorski into custody.

Officers reported the shotgun had one shell in the chamber and three more in the magazine. They also found several yellow shotgun shells on the floor under Gorski and seven more shotgun shells in his pockets, the affidavit states.

Waco police reported the homicides as the seventh and eighth murders in the city of Waco this year.

