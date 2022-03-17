Advertisement

Woman sentenced to 30 years after slashing husband’s wrists

Shawn DeLynn Olson, 39, pleaded guilty to a murder charge Thursday in the death of her...
Shawn DeLynn Olson, 39, pleaded guilty to a murder charge Thursday in the death of her 38-year-old husband, James D. Olson Jr.(Courtesy photo)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman who helped her husband take his life and then slit her own wrists in November 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday.

Shawn DeLynn Olson, 39, pleaded guilty to a murder charge Thursday in the death of her 38-year-old husband, James D. Olson Jr., at their apartment in the 1800 block of Majestic Drive in Hewitt.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court sentenced Olson to 30 years in prison after accepting Olson’s plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Olson pleaded guilty to slitting her husband’s wrists with a straight razor after he had attempted to kill himself in the same manner but was unable to complete the suicide, officials said. Olson then slit her own wrists but was able to be revived after officials broke into their apartment looking for her husband, who missed a court date in 54th State District Court.

James Olson was free on bond after being charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was scheduled to be in court that morning for a bond hearing. When he failed to appear in court, authorities tracked him to their apartment through his court-ordered ankle monitor and found a note on the door that said to contact police.

James Olson was dead when officers arrived and Shawn Olson was in critical condition after slitting her own wrists following her efforts to assist her husband’s suicide, officials said.

“A tragic series of circumstances placed Ms. Olson in the situation that ultimately lead to this case and this courtroom today,” said Olson’s attorney, Jonathan Sibley. “Thankfully, Ms. Olson survived and will still be around for her family. She hopes today’s hearing will begin the process of healing within her family and allow them to move beyond this moment.”

Olson must earn credit for serving 15 years in prison before she can seek parole.

Olson’s plea hearing was conducted via teleconference, with James Olson’s parents and his alleged sexual assault victim watching remotely. They did not speak during Thursday’s hearing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, is charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a...
Retired soldier accused of killing girls, wounding woman in Killeen

Latest News

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
Buttigieg thinks high-speed rail would be good for Texas
A chapel and buildings located at The Refuge, a foster care facility in Bastrop. Authorities...
Texas Rangers confirm investigation into nude photos of children at Bastrop shelter
The Learning Commons is now open in the Learning Technology Center after several months of...
McLennan Community College dedicates new learning commons to president
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons