DPS identifies two people killed in plane crash near Marlin Airport

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The people killed when a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County on Tuesday were identified as Thomas Sands Jr., 55, of Sugar Land, Texas, and Cinnamon Franklin, 27, of Greenwood, Indiana, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The occupants of the Cessna plane were pronounced dead at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez said the crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. near the airport located off McClanahan Road (FM 147) and CR 134.

The plane was reportedly heading to the airport in Waco from Houston. It did not erupt into flames after it crashed, Lopez said, adding the cause of the crash could be determined in “a couple days, if we’re lucky.”

“From my understanding, (the people killed in the crash) are experienced pilots so I don’t know if it was mechanical (failure) or maybe something else,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office blocked the area near the airport for the majority of the day to keep the scene secure. He is asking people to cut down on unnecessary traffic in the area while the investigation continues.

“Falls County, say a little prayer for the victims in this situation,” Lopez said.

“Our heart goes out to the people involved. Like the old saying, you never know when the good Lord is going to call.”

Emergency crew and law enforcement at the scene of a plan crash at the Marlin Airport.
Emergency crew and law enforcement at the scene of a plan crash at the Marlin Airport.(Photos courtesy of KWTX viewer)

