Woman finds ‘irreplaceable’ items in the rubble after tornado destroys storage unit

Finding treasures in the rubble
(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Wednesday was the first of many days in the clean-up process for residents in southern Bell County in the aftermath of a destructive tornado.

JudyLynn Hughes said she had all of her things packed up in storage in preparation to move out of town when the tornado touched down.

“I’m moving in six weeks and everything I own was right here,” Hughes said.

Now she finds herself trying to find memories scattered across the area by the storm’s powerful wind gusts.

“We have just been sifting through,” Hughes said, “I had three units here. We have found my stuff everywhere. I still have a dress in a tree.”

Neighbors are comparing the area to a warzone.

“It looks like a bomb went off,” Aaron Crane said, “I was in Iraq for a year and it was reminiscent of the kind of destruction you would see in Iraq.”

But in the midst of destruction, Hughes has found what matters most, the things you can’t replace.

“I have found quite a few treasures,” Hughes said, “Pictures of my kids when they are babies and I found the little necklace I gave my daughter when she went to college so it’s been great finds.”

Hughes also found her wedding dress. It has a few rips and stains but she says it’s enough to salvage so that her soon-to-be daughter-in-law can use pieces of it on her wedding day, like they planned.

“Still got the memories.”

