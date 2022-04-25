18-wheeler accident along I-35 in Temple causes lane closures
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning crash involving an 18-wheeler has caused northbound and southbound lanes to close in Temple.
The Temple Police Department states Exit 302 and 303 are closed as they are working to clear the accident.
Officers are detouring traffic and asking drivers to find alternate routes.
No other information is available at this time.
