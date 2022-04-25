Advertisement

18-wheeler accident along I-35 in Temple causes lane closures

Temple I-35 North and Southbound lanes
Temple I-35 North and Southbound lanes(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning crash involving an 18-wheeler has caused northbound and southbound lanes to close in Temple.

The Temple Police Department states Exit 302 and 303 are closed as they are working to clear the accident.

Officers are detouring traffic and asking drivers to find alternate routes.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck

Latest News

In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as execution of Texas mother Melissa Lucio nears
Women march against the recent murders of several women, in the Mexico City suburb of...
Women in Mexico protest murder of young law student; increase in killings, disappearances
The issue before the Supreme Court is whether the policy is discretionary and can be ended, as...
Supreme Court weighs policy for migrants to wait in Mexico
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18