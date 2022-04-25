Advertisement

Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 22-year-old man’s body was found in a ditch with multiple stab wounds in Rankin Co.

According to a press release, deputies were called to the 200 block of Wilson Bates Road, where they discovered Keair Stowers of Forest.

Investigators were then called to the scene and, with the assistance of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, learned that Stowers truck had been stolen and located in Franklin County.

The press release says that with the assistance of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jeffrey Allen Freeman, of Morton, and 17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin, of Morton, were taken into custody and transported to the Rankin County Jail.

They are being charged with capital murder. District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring Freeman and Hardin before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck

Latest News

Temple I-35 North and Southbound lanes
18-wheeler accident along I-35 in Temple causes lane closures
In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as execution of Texas mother Melissa Lucio nears
Women march against the recent murders of several women, in the Mexico City suburb of...
Women in Mexico protest murder of young law student; increase in killings, disappearances
The issue before the Supreme Court is whether the policy is discretionary and can be ended, as...
Supreme Court weighs policy for migrants to wait in Mexico
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18