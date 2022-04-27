Central Texas professor explains Trevor Reed’s release, what it means for other Americans held in Russia

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After nearly three years detained in a Russian prison, Marine veteran Trevor Reed is coming home to Texas.

Reed was released from Russia, and in return, the U.S. released a Russian pilot who had been serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for conspiring to smuggle cocaine.

“Finally, after all this time, I’m going to be able to hug my kid, put my arms around him,” Trevor’s mom Paula Reed said.

“I had a little bit of a panic attack when he told me he was going to spend the whole summer in Russia so 9 months. Now it’s almost been 1,000 days so I’m just excited to see him.”

Jerry Jones, a professor of history at Texas A&M Central Texas, said conversations have likely been underway for months as these people become diplomatic bargaining chips.

“The diplomacy, of course, involved the U.S. side, the Russians, and a third party, in this case, it was probably Turkey,” Jones said. “Diplomats from all three of those countries have to arrange the details, and no one wants to look like they are getting the short end of the trade either.”

Jones says this is a reoccurring process that dates back decades.

“These exchanges between Russia and the United States, and the west generally have gone on as long as the Cold War did and the current one looks very much like the Cold War,” he said.

And it’s not just a process of the past. With U.S. citizens like WNBA Brittney Griner, he says exchanges like the one involving Reed will likely continue.

“In both of these cases, the charges are criminal charges not involving espionage,” Jones said. “I think the more press this gets and the more notoriety the prisoner has, the greater value of the trade.”

The case of Reed has captured the nation.

The president released a statement welcoming home the former marine.

“Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly. Trevor, a former U.S. Marine, is free from Russian detention. I heard in the voices of Trevor’s parents how much they’ve worried about his health and missed his presence. And I was delighted to be able to share with them the good news about Trevor’s freedom.

I’m grateful for the tireless and dedicated work of Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan, and many others across our government to ensure that Trevor came home safely. The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly. His safe return is a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad. We won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends.”

Congressman Pete Sessions showed his support with this statement.

“After nearly 1,000 days unjustly detained in Russian prison, Trevor Reed finally returns home to his family in Texas. The Marine veteran has experienced a nightmare come to life, and despite unimaginable circumstances he has overcome. Today, we celebrate Trevor’s return home, but also recognize there is still work to be done. Putin’s ruthless regime continues to entrap innocent U.S. nationals. The United States does not back down, and we will not stop until all are freed and returned home safe.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also came forward with the statement below.

“I’m relieved that Trevor Reed has been freed from his wrongful detention by Russia. This Marine will now be reunited with his family and get the medical treatment that he needs. Ambassador John Sullivan should be commended for the invaluable work he did in freeing Trevor. It is imperative that Russia release the other Americans who they continue to wrongfully detain.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.