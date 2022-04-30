Advertisement

Temple Police investigate four early morning shootings

(Source: MGN)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating four shooting incidents that occurred Saturday morning.

At about 1 a.m., officers responded to the first shooting incident. A vehicle was shot several times by a suspect in another vehicle while traveling on Loop 363. The victim’s vehicle crashed and caught on fire.

Two victims, one male and one female, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The injuries do not include gunshot wounds, as neither victim was shot.

At about 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a second shooting incident in the 900 block of E. Ave. B. Upon arrival, they found a residence was shot.

No injuries have been reported. Bullet holes were found in the house, and shell casings were found in the roadway.

At about 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a third shooting incident in the 400 block of E. Zenith Ave. Upon arrival, they found a residence was shot.

No injuries have been reported. Bullet holes were found in the house, and shell casings were found in the roadway.

At about 2:53 a.m., officers responded to a fourth shooting incident in the 500 block of N. 6th St. Upon arrival, they found a residence was shot.

No injuries have been reported. Bullet holes were found in the house, and shell casings were found in the roadway.

At this time, no suspects have been identified. Detectives are investigating to determine if these incidents are related.

These cases are under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

