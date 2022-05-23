Fort Hood responds to viral allegations made on social media by female soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - III Corps Fort Hood on Sunday acknowledged allegations of harassment and retaliation made by Sgt. Jewell Scott on Instagram.

“We are aware of the allegations and concerns raised by Sgt. Jewel Scott. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously and commanders will investigate and take action as appropriate. Sgt. Scott is safe and in the care of her unit leadership,” the Army post wrote.

“Our Soldiers can always bring up concerns to their leadership, who will take appropriate action commensurate with Army Standards and values,” III Corps Fort Hood further wrote in the post.

Scott immediately responded to Fort Hood’s Facebook post on her own Instagram page. “THIS IS A LIE! I am NOT in the “CARE” of my LEADERSHIP. The last time I have spoken to my leadership was when they had me illegally arrested by undercovers, and taken to the hospital,” she claimed in the post.

Scott further accused post leadership of threatening her and claims she has been told she will be fired. “I was informed that I would be discharged in 10 days for misconduct !! What makes it even worst is that they didn’t even want to tell me under what conditions or what for,” she said.

Scott first made the allegations in a story published in a story video on her Instagram account.

When several Facebook followers expressed skepticism the III Corps will investigate the claims thoroughly and with integrity, the Army post replied, “The soldier has made allegations. The unit will investigate. Please allow the process to work and not conduct the investigation via social media.”

When asked why it identified the soldier in its Facebook post, the Army post responded. “She has made allegations. There is a process to determine if the allegations are substantiated or unsubstantiated. The soldier went to social media to make allegations. The unit did not.”

Scott has launched a GoFundMe page asking for help as she transitions into civilian life.

“While stationed here, I have witnessed awful. For months I have tried to bring awareness to these things in which Fort Hood continues to cover up and neglect,” the soldier wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Once they were made aware that I have been working with news stations. I quickly became a target and person they they needed to hush.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.