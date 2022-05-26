Advertisement

Mississippi hunters demand action after game warden makes racist social media posts

Hunters in Mississippi are concerned after a game warden shared racist photos and comments on social media. (Source: WLBT, Devin Cockrell, Drik Carr)
By Holly Emery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – “Bigoted and racist”: That’s what some hunters and outdoorsmen are calling a game warden in Mississippi after he shared several Facebook pictures and comments about a Black Santa Claus.

Game warden Robert Patrick’s post included comments such as, “that last chimney you went down Santa was mighty smutty,” “is that a 9 mm in my back or a gift?” and “you say you want Kentucky Fried Chicken with your milk and cookies?”

These comments are causing concern in the hunting community. Residents Devin Cockrell and Drik Carr said they are fed up with the comments.

“I saw him post a picture with a Black Santa Claus, and he kept on saying further and further into the racist jokes,” Cockrell said. “If he’s able to come onto your property, I mean, there’s no limit to how he can exercise his prejudice.”

Carr expressed concern with the warden’s level of authority.

“I mean, that’s scary because he’s walking around with a gun, and he’s got this authority, this badge, you know?” Carr said.

Cockrell and Carr said the comments are also impacting where they go hunting.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere near an area that that man has jurisdiction,” Cockrell said. “(It’s) just not conduct I want to have to deal with in the field, much less know that’s what’s policing everyone else in that area.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks website, their policy “does not allow discrimination on the basis of race.” WLBT contacted the department for a response, and they said they would not comment on a personnel matter.

Cockrell and Carr said they hope by bringing the posts to the attention of the public, something will be done.

“He’s bragged on his post, ‘I’ve been here 33 years.’ You’ve been getting away with this for 33 years. It’s ridiculous. It is ridiculous,” Carr said.

