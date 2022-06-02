Advertisement

Woman fatally shot in Temple; suspect in custody

Jun. 1, 2022
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that claimed the life of a woman.

Police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1600 block of N. Second Street shortly before 8 p.m. on June 1.

They found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The suspect , a man, is in custody, police said.

The victim and her alleged killer were not identified by police.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

